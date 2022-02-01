Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

