Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,899 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,022,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,436,586 shares of company stock worth $1,185,919,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.