Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,087 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

