Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.