First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,724 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,724 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.