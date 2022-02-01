Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.