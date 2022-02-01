Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 9,917 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

