Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $305,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bandwidth were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.66.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

