Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,579 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRH opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

