Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

