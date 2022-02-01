Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,158 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $425,000.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.