Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

