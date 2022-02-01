Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

