Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after buying an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

