Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 179.26 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

