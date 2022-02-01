Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 38,380 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

