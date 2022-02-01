Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

