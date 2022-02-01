Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

