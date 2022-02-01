$1.53 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

