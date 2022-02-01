Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Argus Capital has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Argus Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Argus Capital Corp. is based in New York.

