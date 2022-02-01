AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,500 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 42.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

