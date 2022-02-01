First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36.

