First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

