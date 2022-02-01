Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 375,940 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntsman by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Huntsman by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Huntsman by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE HUN opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

