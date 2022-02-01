First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.70.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.27. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

