Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

