Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Oxford Industries worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.