Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,380 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

