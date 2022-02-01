Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

