Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $738,000 Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tredegar by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tredegar by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tredegar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.