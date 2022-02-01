Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $630,000 Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

