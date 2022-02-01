Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 56,653 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

