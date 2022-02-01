Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $407,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

SAFM stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

