Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

