Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

