Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLH opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.
In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
