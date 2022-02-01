Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.