Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,600 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.