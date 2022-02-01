Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,800 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.