First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

