Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $343,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

