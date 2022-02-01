First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of TDC opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

