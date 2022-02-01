Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 41 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 117.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.50.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.87 and a 200 day moving average of $335.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

