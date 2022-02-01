Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 128,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

