Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $394,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.