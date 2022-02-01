Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $19.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.97 million to $19.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.