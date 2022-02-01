Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 248.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

