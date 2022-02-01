50,007 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 1,192,756 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,341.3% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 783,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 728,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 272.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 678,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 496,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.