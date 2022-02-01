Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $3.47 on Friday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oncorus by 96.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Oncorus during the second quarter worth $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

