Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

LCID opened at 29.39 on Tuesday. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 64.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 41.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

