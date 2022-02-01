Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,632 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

